Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Sells $79,650.00 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kurt Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $119,250.00.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $628.67 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.60. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,269,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 17.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 108.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

