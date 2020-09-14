Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) COO Purchases $132,960.88 in Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) COO Michael M. Mccann purchased 17,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $132,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,616.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Limbach Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 million, a P/E ratio of 148.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $135.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Limbach from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

