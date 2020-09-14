Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,373,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

