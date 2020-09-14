Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Yum China by 1.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

