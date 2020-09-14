Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $654,000 in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 325.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $50,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,336. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $153.86 on Monday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

