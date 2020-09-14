Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after buying an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 403.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $150.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.14. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.