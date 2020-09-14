Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 114.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 294,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA opened at $53.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $58.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th.

