Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $67.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $72.47.

