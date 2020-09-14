Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $518,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,003,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,049,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

