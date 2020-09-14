Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

