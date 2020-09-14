Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,502,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $48,945,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $217.77 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

