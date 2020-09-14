Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $163.00 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.65.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

