Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,723.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,009 shares of company stock valued at $745,946. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.27.

CTSH stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

