Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,400 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Metlife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after buying an additional 524,100 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 12.5% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 218,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Metlife by 135.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Metlife by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of MET stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

