Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,840 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 423.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,226 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 4,005.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 140.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,791.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.