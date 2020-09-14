Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leisure Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) by 138.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leisure Acquisition were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LGC opened at $10.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. Leisure Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Legacy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

