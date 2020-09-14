Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after buying an additional 11,914,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $634,930,000 after buying an additional 544,041 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after buying an additional 8,030,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $426,184,000 after buying an additional 404,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 7,442,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,072,000 after buying an additional 734,995 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $51.91 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

