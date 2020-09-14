Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock traded up $7.48 on Monday, hitting $301.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,652. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.43. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

