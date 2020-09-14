Kuai Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.56 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $6.56 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00303573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00115255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.01543688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000293 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00197861 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,846,552 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

