Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $36.00 at UBS Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after buying an additional 92,774 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $11,267,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.