Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,813 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Kroger worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam grew its stake in Kroger by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,510,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 166,581 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kroger by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400,927 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 343,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 54,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Kroger by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $528,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,019.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 151,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,095,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.