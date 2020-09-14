Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) Receives €35.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.22 ($41.43).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

ETR SKB opened at €18.85 ($22.18) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85. The stock has a market cap of $311.49 million and a PE ratio of -84.15. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a 12 month high of €38.90 ($45.76).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

