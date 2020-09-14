Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $14.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

