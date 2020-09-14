KickToken (KICK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $187,822.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, COSS, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,565,027,530 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, YoBit, KuCoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox, Exmo, Dcoin, TOKOK, ABCC, CoinBene, Coinsbit, Gate.io, Livecoin, HitBTC, OOOBTC, BitMart, COSS and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

