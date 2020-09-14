Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Kestrel Gold Inc (CVE:KGC) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 99,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 384,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00.

About Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon territory; 100% interest in the Val-Jual property that covers an area of approximately 1,350 hectares situated in southwest of Dawson City, Yukon; Clear Creek property covering an area of approximately 1,700 hectares located at the east of Dawson City, Yukon; and Dease Lake property, which covers an area of approximately 1,835 hectares situated within the Liard mining division of British Columbia.

