Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.08 ($33.04).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €31.30 ($36.82) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €30.98 and its 200-day moving average is €25.94. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

