Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.44. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 733 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $243.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.44.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 734,185 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

