JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) to Underweight

Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GALXF opened at $0.99 on Monday. Galaxy Resources has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.
Galaxy Resources Company Profile
Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.