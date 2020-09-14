JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) to Underweight

Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GALXF opened at $0.99 on Monday. Galaxy Resources has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get Galaxy Resources alerts:

Galaxy Resources Company Profile

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.