Jetcoin Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $272,618.49 and $263,877.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.63 or 0.04808215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00061920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jetcoin is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

