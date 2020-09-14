JD Coin (JDC) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. JD Coin has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $540,951.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00305491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00115754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.01545478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00198043 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,582,062 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

