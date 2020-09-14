Jane Street Group LLC Buys 357 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NVR by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in NVR by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,333,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,096.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,014.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3,351.82.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

