Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 7,675 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Continental Resources worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,924 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 794,314 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,813,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 6,051,443 shares of company stock worth $101,417,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 3.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.