Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 101,477 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,477 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 224,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

NYSE CFR traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $68.31. 1,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

