Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 21,321 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of NCR worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NCR by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 143,139 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1,268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NCR by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.86. 2,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

