Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 329,538 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,684,000 after buying an additional 534,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 259,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

PDM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. 4,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,065. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

