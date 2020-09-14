Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 2.23% of Arch Coal worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 1,616.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter valued at $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arch Coal by 53.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.64. 2,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. Arch Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $89.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

