Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,457 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.01. 33,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.