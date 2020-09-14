Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

IONS traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

