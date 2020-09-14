Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Stewart Information Services worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 204,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 78,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 33.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

STC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $46.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $92,574.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

