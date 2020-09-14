Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1,278.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,554 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.88. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,040. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

