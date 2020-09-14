Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVPAF stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.