iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,027,000 after buying an additional 10,129,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,821,000 after purchasing an additional 595,794 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,176,000 after purchasing an additional 990,226 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $289,425,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $228.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $250.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

