iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.05. 487,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,920,936. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

