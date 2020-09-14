iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of EMXC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,988. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,443,000.

