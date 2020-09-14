iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 129.3% in August

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the August 15th total of 981,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,444.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,862,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,341. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

