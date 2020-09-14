iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

