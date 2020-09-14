iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,135,000 after buying an additional 2,340,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,028,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,021,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,235,000 after buying an additional 733,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,383. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $84.12.

