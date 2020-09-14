Insights Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $484.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. Insights Network has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $484.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.63 or 0.04808215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00061920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,282,796 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

