Insider Selling: WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Insider Sells A$193,515.71 in Stock

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 136,087 shares of WAM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.42 ($1.02), for a total value of A$193,515.71 ($138,225.51).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 233,809 shares of WAM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.44 ($1.03), for a total value of A$336,918.77 ($240,656.26).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.33.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. WAM Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently -243.90%.

WAM Research Company Profile

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

