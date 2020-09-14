Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Sells $2,051,177.50 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VMware stock opened at $142.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 6,773.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 6,700.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

